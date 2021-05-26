Ghost Lab: Check Out Release Time And Date For First Ever Thai Film Premiering On Netflix

The first-ever Thai movie to be premiered on Netflix, Ghost Lab, revealed the time and date of its global premiere. Directed by Paween Purijitpanya, starring Thanapob Leeratanakachorn and Paris Intarakomalyasut, the horror-thriller is all set to be released on the streaming platform. Check out Ghost Lab release time and date here.

Ghost Lab release date and time

The enticing horror tale is all set to thrill the audience with its intriguing plot and characters. Netflix revealed the release date and time of the Thai movie Ghost Lab to be on the 26th of May. Ghost Lab release time will differ according to time zones, though the movie will be released at 2 AM Central time and 3 AM Eastern time. It is expected to be released in India at 12:30 PM.

Ghost Lab: First Thai movie to be premiered on Netflix?

Originally planning a release in 2020, the thriller was delayed due to the ongoing complication of the pandemic. Produced by GDH, a subsidiary to one of the most successful production houses of Thailand GMM Grammy, Ghost Lab is the first movie to be released in Dolby vision. According to the reports from Deadline, the decision to release the movie on the OTT platform came after stricter covid guidelines were imposed by the Thailand government.

Ghost Lab cast and plot

The plot of the story revolves around two doctors, who become obsessed with collecting scientific evidence to prove the existence of supernatural entities after murders in hospitals. The movie will delve deeper into the 'afterlife' theme with unexpected plot twists. GDH 559 Co’s Director for New Business told Thai PBS World called the story 'quite unconventional' and an attempt at exploring beliefs in supernatural entities.

Famous for his work in the thriller and horror genre, fans of the movie are excited to see another work of Director Paween. After delivery hit movies such as Body, Phobia 2, and 4BIA, Ghost Lab has all the fans anticipating its release. The movie stars Thanapob Leeratanakachorn as Wee, Paris Intarakomalyasut as Gla and Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich as Mai.

