Gillian Anderson Confirms She Will Not Be Returning As Dana Scully In 'The X-Files'

Actor Gillian Anderson became the star of the Golden Globes event earlier this week as she took home her second Golden Globe for playing UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. She was highly praised for her role and she garnered huge appreciation when fans initially saw her performance in the Netflix original. Fans who have been loving her performance since her X-files days were eager to know if she will be returning as any of the characters in the near future. The actor had quite a jovial to the questions.

Gillian Anderson confirms that she will not be returning as Dana Scully

According to an article by Deadline, the possibility of Gillian Anderson returning as Thatcher is much higher than her returning as Dana Scully. The actor exclaimed “oh gosh no”, when asked if she would return to X-files. The actor has made it quite clear that X-files has been put to rest a long time ago and it will stay that way for a very long time as she has no plans of returning to that space. Gillian Anderson played the role of Dana Scully on the show which ran successfully for a long time. The show dealt with paranormal investigations and thus had a horror and suspenseful edge. Thus, fans had loved the show over the years and loved Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of Dana.

Since then, the actor has gone on to portray various characters over the course of time with Thatcher being one of her most recent ones. The actor was praised for the similarity she portrayed to the real person when playing the character on The Crown. Further on, she went on to win several praises from critics as well for her incredible performance on the show. The news portal mentioned above also reported her thoughts on what she took away when she played Thatcher. The actor said that Thatcher as an individual would not only cook food for her cabinet members in the flat but in fact, her cooking would comprise leftovers. Gillian Anderson said that she enjoyed the part 'where Thatcher would feed leftovers to the male cabinet members'.

