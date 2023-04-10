Gillian Anderson Exits The Crown 6, Makers Forced To Change Script

Gillian Anderson is reportedly not returning for The Crown season 6. The Emmy wininng actress was expected to reprise the role of former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the upcoming season. But it seems like it won't be happening. Anderson’s absence from The Crown season 6 is said to be due to scheduling conflicts.

As per a report by The Sun, Gillian Anderson will not be a part of The Crown. The outlet has cited “scheduling issues,” to be the reason behind her absence. The report further added that the production received a “blow” due to The X-Files actress not reprising her role. Now, the makers are re-writing scenes.

Anderson’s portrayal of Margaret Thatcher was met with acclaim. She scored an Emmy award and a Golden Globe for her The Crown role. Anderson’s return was expected in the show’s upcoming season, specifically the episode which covers Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s golden wedding anniversary.

The Crown is one of the most popular Netflix shows, with each season earning awards in various categories. As per statistics, the show received viewing from 73 million accounts since the release of its first season. The show was initially slated to run for only five seasons. Recently, a sixth season was announced and is currently under production.

Previously, several fans were unhappy as set pictures from The Crown 6 from the recreation of the car crash that led to Princess Diana’s death were leaked. The streamer had previously announced that the car crash would not be recreated. Princess Diana was driving in Mercedes S-Class vehicle in 1997, which crashed at the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, France.