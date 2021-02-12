Gina Carano Gets Support From Senator Ted Cruz After She Was Fired; Here's More

Many celebrities in the United States are known to be extremely vocal about social and political issues. They often post on social media about their views and are also seen criticising or praising several politicians. Quite recently, Gina Carano had made a post on social media talking about her views on the ongoing political atmosphere in the country, but was fired by Lucasfilm and Disney as the post was deemed offensive. Well-known senator from Texas, Ted Cruz, has now come out in support of the actor after action was taken on her- here’s more on this.

Ted Cruz defends Gina Carano after she was fired

The issue began when Gina posted on her social media handle in which she made a statement against the growing atmosphere in the country where social divides are being caused due to difference over political opinions. She described how the government in Nazi Germany made the neighbours of the Jews hate them “for simply being Jews”. She then compared this event to the hating of people because of their political views, according to Variety. The social media post was then deleted, but it led to the actor getting fired from Lucasfilm.

Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 11, 2021

However, Senator Ted Cruz has made sure to come in support of the actor by putting out a strong-worded tweet for her. He began his message by saying that Gina “broke barriers” by not playing a victim, but a woman “who girls looked up to”. She also said that she was “instrumental in making Star Wars fun again” and that mentioned the fact that she had been fired by Disney. He happens to be one of the only major politicians who have stood in support for the actor, who has been heavily criticised on social media.

Ted Cruz happens to be one of the senior politicians from the Republican party in the United States. Gina Carano, on the other hand, has appeared in several popular films and television shows in the last few years. Some of these include Fast & Furious 6, Deadpool, The Mandalorian and many others. She was formerly a mixed martial artist.

