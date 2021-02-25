Ginny And Georgia: How Many Episodes Are There In Season 1? What Is The New Show About?

Ginny and Georgia is slowly climbing up the trending charts ladder on Netflix after its sudden drop on February 24, 2021. The dramedy series follows a 15-year-old Ginny and her 30-something-year-old mother Georgia who are figuring out their lives in a new town as the mother swears to give her children a better life, something that she never had. Rumour has it that the plot also includes some murder mystery elements. Here's everything you need to know about the new Netflix dramedy Ginny and Georgia.

Ginny and Georgia - How many episodes are there in season 1?

Ginny and Georgia includes 10 episodes, all of which were uploaded at the same time on February 24, 2021. Every episode title centres around a dialogue used in the episode that's most fitting to its summary. The series is being well received and is being compared to The Gilmore Girls for its obvious similarities with the characters. However, know that this show is better left uncategorised as it honours almost every genre that exists. While it's majorly marketed as a dramedy, it also has thrilling and deep moments here and there.

Georgia, along with her children, moves to Wellsbury, Massachusets from Texas to start afresh after her husband passes away. Soon enough, Ginny finds out that there are many secrets bottled up, literally, from her that her mother is trying to keep away. But when Georgia's sister and her friend drop by at Wellsbury, she is forced to reveal the real reason why they moved, something that is hinted at in the Netflix trailer itself.

As per Ginny and Georgia season 1 review, the show has collected mixed reviews so far with many arguing that character Georgia's actions cannot be justified and that the script needs a complete rewrite. Antonia Gentry was widely praised for her portrayal of Ginny. Netflix is also releasing Ginny & Georgia: The Afterparty as a part of its specials on February 26, 2021, which will probably take a look at the behind the scenes of the show.

