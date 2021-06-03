Ginny And Georgia's Mason Temple Comes Out As Bisexual; Reveals 'struggles With Identity'

Every year, the month of June is celebrated as "Pride Month" in various countries across the globe, and it is dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community worldwide. While June 2021's arrival marked the commencement of Pride Month's celebration this year around too, the Ginny and Georgia actor Mason Temple took the occasion to come out as bisexual. On Wednesday, Mason took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt "coming out" note and revealed his struggles with bisexuality as she "didn't grow up in a place where it was safe to be queer".

Mason Temple details his "struggles with identity as a biracial person"

On June 2, 2021, Ginny and Georgia's Mason Temple recently spoke about being "oppressed" by labels as he came out as bisexual to everyone. In an extensive note on Instagram, the 25-year-old wrote, "Something perhaps less known is that I am bisexual. Personally, I don't make my sexuality a big part of my personality or identity in general (not that it's wrong or bad for anyone to do so) and I've never officially 'come out of the closet'". He added, "I rebuke the idea that I even have to, not that it’s wrong or bad if anyone chooses to do so, but that I have always been me, always been bisexual, and the proverbial closet never even existed."

In his "coming out" note, Mason revealed, "I didn't grow up in a place where it was safe to be queer." The Canadian-Taiwanese actor also recalled the time when someone correctly identified his sexuality and wrote, "In 2018, during a show, I was rehearsing in Banff, a castmate of mine asked me if I was bi. It was the first time someone correctly identified my sexuality. I was floored, and my only response was 'how did you know?' They claim to be the fairy godmother of bisexuals so I guess it was her otherworldly powers, but that conversation changed me." He continued, "I didn’t understand what that could feel like, being finally correctly identified by another person. It felt like I was finally witnessed, and with that witnessing, I was able to deepen this acknowledgement about myself."

Speaking up about assumptions people made about him, Mason Temple wrote, "People had always either A: assumed I'm straight because they had observed me dating females or B: assumed I'm gay because (in high school) I was a skinny, Asian (therefore feminine in these ppls eyes), theatre kid who also used to tap dance and doesn't play hockey so I obviously must be gay." Furthermore, he revealed the reason why he always rebuked to come out to anyone and explained, "I rebuked ever coming out to either groups of people because it's none of their business who I'm attracted to, and it's not like I'm going to be any different. I will date who I want to date, and I will find who I find attractive, regardless if they imagine a closet around me or not." For the unversed, Mason played the role of Hunter in Ginny and Georgia. After its first season received an overwhelming response from the audience, Netflix ordered Ginny and Georgia season 2 back in April this year.

