GLOW Cast Ask Fans To Vote In The Elections And Sign Petition For A Movie

GLOW was a popular comedy-drama web show on Netflix that first started on June 23, 2017. GLOW tells the story of a syndicated women's professional wrestling circuit from the late 80s and stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, and Britney Young in the lead roles. GLOW was renewed for a fourth season in 2019, however, this final season was cancelled by Netflix after productions were halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The GLOW cast recently reunited in a video call and asked fans to vote in the upcoming US elections. Moreover, the actors also asked fans to sign a petition asking for a GLOW movie. As GLOW never got its final seasons, the cast now wants to return for one last movie that will give a fitting end to the series.

GLOW cast asks fans to vote and sign a petition for a Netflix GLOW movie

The lead cast of GLOW, including Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, and others, recently got together on an online video call. The stars opened up to their fans and asked them to vote in the upcoming US presidential elections. Betty Gilpin who played Debbie on GLOW, told fans that the show was all about powerless people coming together to do something powerful and meaningful in their lives.

She then talked about how voting in the elections was one of the best ways to make a change right now. Gilpin talked about how women took control of their own destiny in the show. She added that if people wanted to take back control, they had to vote for their candidate in the coming US elections.

Later, actor Marc Maron, who played the role of Sam Sylvia, revealed that he wanted to make a two-hour GLOW movie to give the show a fitting ending. The actor mentioned that doing a movie would be easier for Netflix. He then asked fans to rally around the idea so that Netflix gives in and produces a proper ending for GLOW. Maron also started a petition on Twitter in which he asked Netflix to make a final movie for the GLOW cast.

