'Godmothered' Trailer Will Leave You Intrigued And Wanting A Fairy Godmother Of Your Own

The trailer of Godmothered released recently and has created a buzz on social media. Directed by Sharon Maguire, the film stars Isha Fisher, Jillian Bell, Jillian Shea and Santiago Cabrera in lead roles. The fantast comedy film will be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar Premium from December 4th this year.

'Godmothered' trailer is everything nice

The trailer of the film introduces Elanor (played by Jillian Bell) as the youngest trainee of the Motherland. The trailer reveals that all Elanor ever wanted was to be “a real fairy Godmother”. In the next scene, the characters recite, “A literary gown turns the frown upside down”.

The trailer shows Elanor as the only trainee who is excited to become a fairy Godmother among all her fellow Godmothers in training. The trailer then shows a montage of scenes from the film where Elanor meets her godchild, Mackenzie. In the trailer, Mackenzie is shown as someone who does not believe in fairytales or magic, in fact initially she dislikes changes that Elanor makes.

Elanor is desperate to help Mackenzie but many times forgets the right spell and changes things the wrong way. But gradually gets a hang of it and starts to open up to her about her thoughts and feelings. The trailer gives a glimpse of the many fantasy scenes that the movie.

Interestingly, the film seems to have been inspired by several Disney fairytales, especially Cinderella. The trailer looks promising and the movie seems to be a fun ride where Elanor would try to help Mackenzie in ways she did not believe in. The trailer has been able to give the taste of the characters in the movie well enough.

Since the movie is a fantasy, the costumes play a major part and from the trailer, the costumes of the characters seem impressive. The art direction in the trailer looks promising and it seems like the movie will be a fun watch. Watch the trailer below.

Godmothered trailer

Godmothered release date: December 4th, 2020

Cast of Godmothered

The movie is directed by Sharon Maguire. Godmothered cast includes film stars like Isha Fisher, Jillian Bell, Jillian Shea and Santiago Cabrera in lead roles. The film is bankrolled by Walt Disney Pictures and The Montecito Picture Company.

