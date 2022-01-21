Godzilla And The Titans All Set To Get A Live-action Series By Apple TV Plus

The legendary Monsterverse featuring Godzilla and King Kong is about to get extended as Apple TV has greenlit a live-action series. The series will reunite Godzilla and the Titans and will continue the story of the Legendary Monsterverse established in films like Kong: Skull Island and 2014’s Godzilla. Chris Black and Matt Fraction have co-created the series with both serving as the executive producers on the show.

Godzilla and the Titans live-action series in development

The untitled series is currently under development at the Apple Studio and will explore the events Following the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Francisco in the 2014 movie Godzilla. The series will also explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

Monarch is a secret government organization that has played a significant role in the Monsterverse franchise. The organization works to hunt, study and cover up the existence of massive unidentified terrestrial organisms referred to as MUTO and later the Titans Godzilla and King Kong are part of the legendary Titans that exist in the monster verse.

Chris Black and Matt Fraction have co-created the series and Black will also serve as showrunner. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures will also serve as executive producers along with Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd. Toho is the owner of the Godzilla character and has licensed the rights to Legendary for the series. The project will be a joint-venture production between Legendary Television, Safehouse Pictures, Toho Co. Ltd., and Apple TV+ Original Series.

More about The Monsterverse

Monsterverse is an American multimedia franchise and shared fictional universe that is centred on a series of monster films featuring Godzilla and King Kong. The first instalment in the franchise was Godzilla (2014), a reboot of the original Godzilla franchise, which was followed by Kong: Skull Island (2017), a reboot of the King Kong franchise, Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). The franchise received generally positive reception and has been commercially successful with a combined gross of almost $2 billion worldwide.

Image: Instagram/@godzillamovie