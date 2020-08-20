'Gold Rush' Cast: Here's A Complete List Of The Cast Of The Reality Show

Gold Rush is a popular TV series that airs on Discovery. The reality TV series follows a team of miners and depicts the mining efforts put in by the team in Klondike region of Dawson City, Yukon, Canada. The tenth season of the TV series showcased the mining efforts and challenges faced by the team in regions of South America and North America.

As of now, ten seasons and 235 episodes have been aired. The filming of the eleventh season got affected due to the current COVID-19 pandemic crises. Here's the cast of Gold Rush:

Gold Rush cast

Parker Schnabel

Parker Schnabel has been a part of the reality TV show from Season 2 to the present episodes. During the second season of the show, Schnabel was given Big Nugget mine when his grandpa chose to opt-out. He appeared in the first season as an advisor.

The ultimate gold rush.

Parker Schnabel and his crew fight tooth and nail through the unforgiving jungles of Guyana in search of gold. Watch #GoldRushParkersTrail Season 2, starts 14 February at 10 PM. pic.twitter.com/0cgVc4ibM0 — Discovery Channel India (@DiscoveryIN) February 12, 2020

Rick Ness

Rick Ness also has been a part of the popular reality TV show since the second season and still is a part of the show. He is shown to be the right-hand man of Parker Schnabel. Rick Ness left Parker towards the end of the eighth season of the show and chose to go out by himself.

Will Parker (@goldrush_parker) make a deal to mine new land in Australia?



Find out on the season finale of #ParkersTrail tonight at 8P, then stay tuned to see how Rick Ness (@GoldrushRick) spends his off season in a special episode of Gold Rush. pic.twitter.com/YDmIbctGqm — Gold Rush (@Gold_Rush) May 1, 2020

Roger Schnabel

Just like Parker Schnabel and Rick Ness, he also has been a part of the show from the second season to the present. He was the part-owner of Big Nugget mine. Father of Parker Schnabel and son of John Schnabel, he has been a recurring guest on the TV show.

Hear Nancy and Roger Schnabel tell Gold Rush superfan, Jess, the story of how Parker’s love for mining began https://t.co/SMWxhr2AD9 pic.twitter.com/LcsGbbf9fF — Gold Rush (@Gold_Rush) March 22, 2017

Fred Dodge

Unlike Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness, and Roger Schnabel, he has been a part of Gold Rush since the first season to present. He is also a recurring guest star who was a major helper in the first season to Hoffman Crew to organise their washing plant. He came back in the second season to help Hoffmans with some better tools for gold mining. He also went to the entire crew in the fourth season during the trip to Guyana.

Tony Beets

He has been a part of the show from the second season to present. The Dutch-Canadian gold miner is known to be a part of one of the successful mining operations named Tamarach Mine located in Klondike. He is known for having his own team during the fifth season and has helped Dredge achieve his goal.

360° Dredge Tour with Tony Beets | Gold Rushhttps://t.co/WizN4Z9PVb pic.twitter.com/MUGn9K9kSp — Kimberlee Roggensack (@KimberleeRoggen) November 2, 2016

Chris Doumitt

Like Fred Dodge, he has also been a part of the show since the first season. Initially, he was only considered to visit Alaska for just ten days in order to construct a cabin for Greg Remsburg along with his family members. Later, he went on to become an important member of the mining team.

