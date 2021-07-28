'Goliath' Season 4: Billy Bob Thornton All Set To Return As Lawyer McBride; Details Inside

The upcoming season four of the legal drama series Goliath is all set to premiere on the OTT platform. Season four the show will be the finale season of the series. The show, which first premiered in 2015, revolves around a down on his luck lawyer (Billy Bob Thornton), who ends up taking a case against a big corporation.

Goliath Season 4 Release Date

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced that Goliath season four will premiere on the platform on September 24. In the final season, Thornton's Billy McBride returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America's most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry. Goliath also stars Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, Brandon Scott, Jena Malone, and J.K. Simmons. For his role as lawyer Billy McBride, Billy Bob Thornton won the Golden Globe Awards for the Best Actor – Television Series Drama in 2017.

Recap of Goliath Season 3

Season 3 of the show welcomed back McBride’s partner Patty Solis-Papazian (Nina Arianda), but it also introduced the audience to an entirely new crop of supporting characters, almost all of whom exhibit some sort of eccentricity or another. Season 3 saw some of the big guest stars like Dennis Quaid as Wade Blackwood, the wealthy corporate farmer at the centre of Gene’s wrongful death lawsuit, as well as Amy Brenneman as Wade’s sister Diana.

Billy Bob Thornton in The Gray Man

Meanwhile, Billy Bob Thornton will next be seen in the action thriller film The Gray Man. The movie is based on the 2009 novel of the same name written by Mark Greaney. The premise of the movie follows Court Gentry, a veteran CIA operative, is betrayed by his own agency, forcing him to become a fugitive. Lloyd Hansen, a former colleague of his at the agency, is sent to hunt him down. The movie will also star Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead role along with Regé-Jean Page, Dhanush, Ana de Armas and Jessica Henwick in pivotal roles. As per Deadline, the movie is set to be distributed and streamed by Netflix, with a production budget of $200 million, making it the most expensive film ever made by Netflix.

