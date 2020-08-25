'Gone Game' Ending Explained: The True Mastermind Behind Shahil Gujral's Kidnapping

The Gone Game is a recently released Voot web-series that was completely filmed during the lockdown. Many filmmakers are trying to experiment during the COVID-19 pandemic by producing movies and shows that are filmed on mobile cams. Gone Game is one such experimental project that aims to create a tense mystery even when the characters can only interact via their mobile phones. Here is an explanation for the ending of the Gone Game.

'Gone Game' Ending Explained

The ending of Gone Game reveals that the so-called 'victim' is actually the mastermind himself. The entire main plot of Gone Game revolves around Shahil Gujral, a man who suddenly goes missing during the lockdown. However, during the end of the Gone Game, it is revealed that Shahil Gujral planned the entire kidnapping himself. He was the one who swindled a bank and stole a sum of Rs 300 crores. However, Shahil Gujral did not work by himself. To make his own disappearance look convincing, Shahil needed help from a secret ally. It is then revealed that Prateek is Shahil Gujral's partner.

Parteek helped Sahil disappear in exchange for Rs 100 crores, which is one-third of the money Sahil stole from the bank. Another person might also be involved in this con game but his or her name has not yet been revealed. It is very likely that the second season of Gone Game will reveal more details about Shahil's plans.

'Gone Game' Web Series plot

Gone Game follows the story of Shahil Gujral, a man who suddenly disappeared during the lockdown. Shahil's father and sister are trying their very best to find out the truth about Shahil's mysterious disappearance. The highlight of the show is that it is completely filmed during lockdown and self-isolation. So all the characters interact only via mobile phones and video calls.

'Gone Game' cast

Gone Game features Arjun Mathur in the role of Shahil Gujral, the man who disappears. Other actors who played prominent roles in the show are Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rukhsar Rehman, Lubna Salim, Indraneil Sengupta, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. Gone Game is currently available for streaming on Voot.

