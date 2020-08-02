'Gone With The Wind' Cast: All You Should Know About The Cast Of The Film

Gone with the Wind is a 1939 drama, history, romance film that was loved by fans. This film was helmed by Victor Fleming and was a hit in accordance with its time. The story of this film revolves around a manipulative woman and a roguish man. They both fall in love during the American Civil War and Reconstruction periods.

The film stars Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable in leading roles. Recently, the actor Olivia de Havilland passed away at the age of 104 and fans have been intrigued to know more about the film and the cast of the film. Here is all you should know about Gone with the Wind cast

Gone with the Wind cast

Thomas Mitchell

Thomas Mitchell was seen in the role of Gerald O'Hara in the film. Thomas is reportedly one of the best America character actors who has worked in several American hit films like Lost Horizon (1937), Stagecoach (1939), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939), Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939), It's a Wonderful Life (1946) and High Noon (1952). He also won an Oscar for the Best Supporting Actor in 1940 for his role of drunken Doc Boone in John Ford's 1939 film Stagecoach. He died in 1962.

Barbara O'Neil

Barbara O'Neil was seen in the role of Ellen in Gone with the Wind. Born in 1910 she has worked in several hit films in her career but is best known for her work in Gone With the Wind. She was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She worked as a theatre actor before becoming a film actor and then she worked in several films like Love, Honor and Behave(1938), The Sun Never Sets (1939), and I Am the Law (1938). At the age of 70 Barbara died in 1980.

Vivien Leigh

Vivien Leigh was seen in the role of the couple's daughter named Scarlett. Vivien Leigh over the years has worked in films like The Deep Blue Sea, Fire Over England, Gentleman's Agreement, The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone and many more. She was born in India as her parents were here on the duty of the crown but in they moved back to England at the time of World War 1 and she lived in the UK for a long time.

Evelyn Keyes

Evelyn Keyes was seen in the role of the couple's second daughter named Suellen. Evelyn was born in 1916 in Texas, USA, and was a very talented actor. She worked in several hit films like Here Comes Mr. Jordan (1941), The Jolson Story (1946), Mrs. Mike (1949), The Prowler (1951) and 99 River Street (1953). But never received any significant awards during her career. She died on July 4, 2008, in Montecito, California due to uterine cancer and Alzheimer's disease.

Other Cast members

Ann Rutherford as Carreen

George Reeves as Stuart Tarleton

Fred Crane as Brent Tarleton

Hattie McDaniel as Mammy

Oscar Polk as Pork

Butterfly McQueen as Prissy

Victor Jory as Jonas Wilkerson

Everett Brown as Big Sam

