Good Friday 2021: Enjoy Long Weekend With These 10 New Releases On Netflix

As Good Friday 2021 is around the corner, it is time to celebrate the long weekend at home. Here are the latest releases on Netflix to binge-watch during the first April long weekend of 2021. Check out the list.

Madame Claude

The film is the biography of the French brothel keeper, Madame Claude. Set in the 1960s, the story of the film revolves around Madame Claude's business of prostitution. The film will release on April 2, 2021.

Prank Encounters Season 2

The second season of the show Prank Encounters presented by Gaten Matarazzo will be back this April fool's day. The American horror-themed hidden camera series' first season premiered on October 25, 2019. The show is directed by Anthony Gonzales.

Worn Stories

Worn Stories is based on the New York Times Best Seller of the same name. In this docuseries, a group of distinct people will unpack their stories associated with a piece of clothing. The series will release on April 1, 2021.

Pagglait

The Hindi film Paglaitt stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. Sanya plays the role of Sandhya, a young widow who is unable to grieve her husband's death. The film released on March 26, 2021, and is perfect for a weekend watch.

Caught By A Wave

Caught by A Wave is the story of a young couple who met at a summer camp in Sicily. The two fall in love with each other. When things take a turn in their story, the two are forced to grow up too quickly.

A Week Away

A Week Away is a musical starring Kevin Quinn, Bailee Madison, and Jahbril Cook. The film released on March 26, 2021. It is a perfect watch for a light and romantic weekend.

The Irregulars

The Netflix mystery series The Irregulars released on March 26, 2021. It casts McKell David, Thaddea Graham, and Jojo Macari in the lead roles. The creator of the show is Tom Bidwell.

Nailed It! Double Trouble

The fifth season of the reality baking show Nailed It! premiered on March 26, 2021. The first season of the show premiered on March 9, 2018. The latest season is a lot interesting, funny and messy and hosted by Nicole Byer.

Bad Trip

The film Bad Trip released on March 26, 2021, on Netflix. The film cast Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery in the lead roles. The comedy-drama is a perfect watch for a fun weekend.

Who Killed Sara?

The mystery series is the story of Alex who seeks revenge and finds his sister's real culprit. The show released on March 24, 2021. It is perfect to binge-watch on this upcoming long weekend.

