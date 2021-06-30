Good Omens Season 2 Star Michael Sheen Admits He Was 'personally' Against The New Season

The first season of the fantasy series Good Omens came out as a hit show in 2019 making Good Omens season 2 a much-awaited decision for its fans. Fans of the show were thrilled to know that a second season to the fantasy series is on its way. However, co-lead Michael Sheen has a different opinion about the show. Here's how Michael Sheen reacted to the news of the renewal of Good Omens for a second season.

Michael Sheen on Good Omens season 2

The adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's bestseller Good Omens recently got renewed for another season. The show would return with its angels and demons with another world-ending adventure. While fans of the show were celebrating another season, Michael Sheen claimed he was opposed to another season. In a statement, Michael Sheen, who played the role of Aziraphale in the fantasy series, joked that he was personally against the new season. Michael continued joking and said, however, the world could not save itself.

The co-lead David Tennant stated that he is thrilled to work for the second season of the show. He said the news of the second season is a good one for him as he gets to work with Michael Sheen and say Neil Gaiman's dialogues again. Tennant then joked and said the news of the second season of the show must be a bad one for the universe as it will go through some existential crisis.

Details about Good Omens season 2

As per Michael Sheen's statement, he and his co-star David Tennant would reprise their respective roles of Aziraphale and Crowley. As per sources, the second season would see another world-ending adventure. The second Good Omens season release date has not been confirmed yet. However, as per express.co.uk, the filming of the show will begin in late 2021 in Scottland. Therefore, the show is expected to release in mid-2022. The news outlet also confirmed that the second season will have six episodes. Apart from Sheen and Tennant, Good Omens cast Jon Hamm, Adria Arjona, Jack Whitehall, Frances McDormand, and Miranda Richardson.

IMAGE: MICHAEL SHEEN'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.