Goosebumps Trailer Out, High School Friends Will Pay For Their Parents’ Sins

Disney has rebooted several of their old IPs. After the likes of Aladdin (2019), Mulan (2020) and Peter Pan (2023), another Disney IP is getting a reboot. RL Stine’s Goosebumps was revived after the 90s in 2015, a new Disney+ series is in the works, and the trailer for the same was released recently.

3 things you need to know

RL Stine created Goosebumps as a novel series.

The first onscreen adaptation of Goosebumps was a series in 1995.

Justin Long will be fronting the series.

Sins of the father?

The trailer introduces the viewers to five teenagers who take it upon themselves to uncover a mystery. They’re trying to figure out the sudden and ununderstood passing of a teenage named Harold Biddle. As they try to uncover what actually transpired three decades ago, they find themselves in the midst of an unexplainable phenomenon.

At the same time, Justin Long’s character, who is a high school teacher, gets possessed by a ghost. It is then shown that throughout the series, he will be pulling the strings in the background.

When to watch Goosebumps?

Goosebumps will be premiering on Hulu as well as Disney+ on October 13. The series is set to be a part of Disney+ Hallowstream and Hulu’s Huluween celebrations. After the release of the first five episodes, the rest of the episodes will be released periodically.

The series features Justin Long and Rachael Harris in the lead, while Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Will Price and Ana Yi Puig compose the supporting cast. The series is geared towards evoking nostalgia from Goosebumps readers and the initial series’ fans.