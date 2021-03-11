Gossip Girl Reboot Actor Whitney Peak Opens Up About The Overwhelmingly Huge Fandom

Gossip Girl reboot actress Whitney Peak recently opened up about the challenges she has faced working on a show which already has a huge fanbase. In a recent interview with Wonderland magazine, Peak spoke about how being in the "spotlight" can be "overwhelming" at times. She mentioned how, even though they haven't finished filming the first season of the show yet, there is already "so much media attention and such a huge fandom". She also spoke about how everybody has an opinion or something to say about the upcoming show and there's nothing that she can add to the conversation since she wants the audience to be "caught off-guard" with the show.

More about the Gossip Girl reboot

Just last month, Whitney Peak and her co-stars, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock and Jordan Alexander, spoke to Dazed magazine about the upcoming show. They mentioned how their show is "completely different" from the original Gossip Girl. Emily Lind talked about how the characters are completely new as are their storylines adding "it's a new generation". Jordan Alexander also added to the conversation mentioning how they're staying faithful to the essence of the original show but with a "completely different take on it" and talking about how they're keeping an open mind.

When speaking about the representation of people of colour and the LGBTQ community, Emily Lind talked about how it is not only important to talk about matters as important as these but to normalize them as something kids just deal with. She mentioned how instead of it being this "new, exciting thing to talk about" it should just exist. Whitney Peak also added further to the conversation mentioning that the Gossip Girl reboot has "a lot of representation" and how great it is for people to see the show and see people who like them. She also mentioned how the show is "reflective of the times".

Gossip Girl reboot's cast, plot and more

While not much is known about the Gossip Girl reboot as filming is still underway, the official description for the show says, "Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media and the landscape of New York itself has changed in the intervening years.". Not much is known about the Gossip Girl reboot's release date although it is slated for a 2021 release.

According to harpersbazaar.com, Gossip Girl reboot's cast will feature Emily Alyn Lind, Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Tavi Gevinson, Zión Moreno, Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat, Savannah Smith and Evan Mock. Hollywood actress Kristen Bell will reprise her role from the original series as the voice of Gossip Girl. The reboot is will be executive produced by the original co-creators of Gossip Girl Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage along with Joshua Safran who will also serve as showrunner.