'GOT' Alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Reacts To 'surreal' 'House Of The Dragon' Trailer

Popular actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is well-known for his role as Ser Jaime Lannister, also known as the Kingslayer in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones (GOT). The actor has now reacted to the recently released House of the Dragon trailer, which will be set about 200 years before the events of GOT took place. The upcoming prequel will be based on George R.R. Martin’s novel, 'Fire & Blood'.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reacts to House of the Dragon trailer

In a recent interview with People during the Cannes Film Festival, the actor reacted to the House of the Dragon trailer. He recalled that Miguel Sapochnik, the showrunner of House of the Dragon directed some of the Game of Thrones episodes. This made him believe that the upcoming film will be 'quite surreal' to watch. He told the publication, via Screen Rant, "I know it's probably going to be weird. Well, I've seen the trailer. It seems very familiar. Miguel [Sapochnik], who's the showrunner, directed some of the big episodes in Game of Thrones. So, I have a feeling it's going to be quite surreal to watch it."

Watch the House of the Dragon trailer here-

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau received heaps of praise for his role as Ser Jaime Lannister and also earned two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his role. The upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon will star Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Graham McTavish, Paddy Considine and others in pivotal roles. The trailer's background score immediately made fans nostalgic as they recalled Game of Thrones. The short clip focussed on several characters and their journey to claiming the ultimate iron throne.

The House of the Dragon trailer also included several gory action scenes and gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect in the upcoming show. The series will focus on the beginning of the end of the House Targaryen and will shed light on the Targaryen civil war, which has now come to be known as the Dance of the Dragons. According to Screen Rant, the first season of the show will have 10 episodes, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release.

Image: Twitter/@jaimelandaily