'GoT' Author George R.R. Martin To Team Up With Marvel For 'Wild Cards' Comic Series

Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and Marvel are teaming up for a new comic series based on the anthology series Wild Cards. Marvel made the announcement via their official website and shared that the first issue of the comic book series will be reading in June. The Wild Cards series has more than 25 novels, 20 short stories, and is written by more than 40 authors over three decades. The series has been edited by George R. R. Martin and Melinda M. Snodgrass over the years.

Marvel will be adapting George R.R. Martin's Wild Cards series into a new comic book series. Based on stories by Harold Waldrop, Roger Zelazny, and editor, George R.R. Martin, Wild Cards is a fascinating saga set in a whole new world reshaped by the emergence of superpowers. The limited series, titled 'The Drawing Of The Cards', will be written by Paul Cornell and illustrated by Mike Hawthorne.

As per the official Marvel site, the Wild Cards series tells the story of an alternate history where Earth is home to super-powered individuals. When a human is infected with the alien “Wild Card” virus, the odds are that they will be killed… which is referred to as “drawing the black queen”. Of those that survive, the bulk of them become “jokers”, are left with strangely mutated forms. A lucky few are called “aces”, those gifted with superpowers they can put to use towards heroic goals or villainous ones.

Martin spoke about the series and said, "As my fans may already know, the Wild Cards World holds a special place in my heart, so to have the privilege of announcing that an industry titan like MARVEL is going to produce the narrative from the beginning as a comic book brings me no end of joy." The first of the four issues of the Wild Card series will be released on June 1 and is titled The Drawing Of The Cards.

George R.R. Martin is best known as the author of the series of epic fantasy novels A Song of Ice and Fire. The novels were adapted into the Emmy Award-winning HBO series Game of Thrones that received widespread acclaim and popularity.