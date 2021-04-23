Govinda Shares Video Of Him Jogging Amidst Plants On Earth Day; Fans Ask Him To Make Films

Govinda took to Instagram on April 22, 2021, to share a video of himself jogging whilst also spreading a message on Earth Day. The video saw him jogging amidst nature. He is dressed in a black sweatsuit with a matching black mask. He captioned his video by saying, “Having some quality jogging time around a cool breeze and planted greens. Happy earth day to all.”

Govinda's video has fans asking him to return to films

Govinda’s Instagram followers were happy to see him in action and enjoying himself. Most people commented saying that it was good to see him enjoying himself to the fullest. Some people also said that seeing him jog was akin to seeing someone put on a dance show as there was rhythm in his dance also. Most people commented using emoji’s ranging from the heart to the lovestruck face emoji. One person though was not happy to simply see Govinda jogging and wanted to see him back in films. He said, “Chi chi sir aap bhi koi series produce kriye please we would love to see you in series. Request only”. (Sir you too please produce some series as I would love to see you in a series. It is a request.

On Thursday, April 8, 2021, the actor made the announcement, that he was COVID negative, with a video in his signature style. The 57-year-old actor posted a Boomerang video to his verified Instagram account wherein he is opening a door and entering a room. He's wearing a bright white T-shirt with red and black striped sleeves, white jeans, and sunglasses. "Apun aa gayela hain (I'm back)! #testednegative," he wrote alongside the video.

Govinda tested positive earlier this month. The actor was suffering from mild symptoms and had to stay at home for a while. He had encouraged those who had recently come into touch with him to get vaccinated after he was diagnosed with the virus. Sunita, his wife, had contracted the disease as well.

