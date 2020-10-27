'Green Lantern' Series Gets A Green Light At HBO Max, To Feature Multiple Characters

HBO Max is all set to become a hub for many DC-related TV shows and films to thrive. The recently announced Zack Snyder's Justice League and Flashpoint film which will introduce the multiverse in DC films and shows has changed the way modern comic book content is bind together. In the expanding multiverse of DC, HBO Max has now announced an addition with the Green Lantern series. Variety has reported that HBO Max has given a green light to the Green lantern original series in the live-action format.

Green Lantern on HBO Max

The HBO Max series was earlier rumoured to be under development, but no concrete details about the same were made pubic. The series will feature an array of Green lanterns and not just focus on a single character evolving to become the green superhero. The Green Lanterns who are expected to be a part in the HBO Max series include Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Alan Scott, and Guy Gardner. It is interesting to note that Alan Scott was Earth's first Green Lantern, thus, hinting that the concept will somewhere revolve around the base Earth of the DC film-show canon.

Besides this, viewers can expect to see characters like Sinestro and Kilowog. It is worth noting that DC has brought many of its iconic characters on the smaller screen with the CW shows, which are known to have controlled budgets which results in poor end-product. However, this does not seem to be the case for the HBO Max shows as they are directly competing with the Marvel-based shows which will be debuting soon on Disney+. On top of that, the ongoing binding of the multiverse together also requires the series to hold up to the bigger films.

Last year's 'The Watchmen' was a perfect example of HBO hitting jackpot with a comic book-related IP. On the other hand, Green Lantern itself has extended folklore attached to it, similar to the Spiderverse, which can spin out to be its very own universe in DC. As of now, there have been no official announcements about the Green Lantern series, but it is expected to be out soon.

