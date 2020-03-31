Greenhouse Academy Season 4 Review: Show Loses Its Touch In This Season

Greenhouse Academy made its debut on Netflix in 2017. Starring Dallas Hart, Ariel Mortman, and Finn Roberts, the teen drama opened to a lot of positive reviews from the audience. The series gained fans across all demographics and found them eagerly waiting for a new season. The show was adapted from an Israeli drama titled Ha-Hamama. But things seemed to go a little downhill post the first season. The series recently dropped its 4th season on the popular OTT platform. Article contains spoilers

Greenhouse Academy Season 4 Review

Series overview

Greenhouse Academy mainly revolves around the life of a teenager named Hayley. Her mom, an astronaut, supposedly dies in an accident and Hayley discovers something strange going on in a cave in her school vicinity. She later discovers that the strange activity has something to with an ore called Magnetite (that her mom discovered).

Once she figures out that a few school authorities are involved in planning something evil and of a huge magnitude, Hayley and her friends at the Greenhouse must work together to find and stop them. The mystery goes on for all 4 seasons where season 3 ended with Hayley and Leo coming in close contact with a bomb as it explodes.

What is good about Greenhouse Academy season 4?

Season 4 definitely ties up all the loose ends from the previous seasons and finally solves the Leo-Hayley-Daniel love triangle. While most of the season was entirely predictable, the twist, in the end, is totally worth the watch. The identity of the mastermind behind the evil plan is something that the fans did not see coming.

What is bad about season 4?

It seems that Greenhouse Academy season 4 mainly focuses on Hayley's love triangle and loses the sense of the plot. Since the series is a tweenage show, most of the things can be excused and the plot can be bought as believable. But what was not okay was the rip-offs in the final episode. It seems that series mixed a finale plotlines from a few films when in the end it is revealed that SPOILER ALERT Jason Osmund is the actual mastermind, right from season 1.

Greenhouse Academy - Verdict

The show did good till season 2 and started losing touch from season 3. The show may have turned out to be a little better if the plot had fared into season 3 and if the focus would have been on the storyline more than the love triangle. The show manages to hang by a thread and makes the viewer get through with the series. Considering that Greenhouse Academy season 4 wrapped up all the loose ends and have a sense of finality, it is unlikely that there will be a next season. But hey, you never know.

Rating - 3/5

