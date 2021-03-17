'Grey's Anatomy' Actors Sarah Drew And Jesse Williams Reunite, Take A Look

Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams have both received fame and success for their roles in the popular show Grey’s Anatomy. The actors have played the roles of a formerly married couple Dr. April Kepner (played by Sarah) and Dr. Jackson Avery (played by Jessie). In an exciting update for fans, both the actors are all set to reprise their roles again on the show, a glimpse of which has been shared by Sarah. She posted a selfie featuring Jessie, which resulted in a wave of excited reactions by her fans.

Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams tease their return to Grey’s Anatomy

Sarah and Jesse had a brief run in the show, having appeared in a total of nine seasons and were last seen in 2018. The actors clicked a selfie from their shoot inside their vans. They were both seen wearing masks in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Sarah wrote a subtle message for her fans in the caption, which read, “Nbd. Not excited at all”. The post was followed by a massive response from the netizens.

The netizens also acknowledged the hint by addressing them in their character’s names in the comments. Jessie, on the other hand, posted a short but quirky video to address their reunion. He recorded himself entering the van while saying “getting in my seat, go to work”. As he sat down on the seat, Sarah emerged from behind, as Jesse exclaimed, “What?!”. While neither of their posts gives a clear indication that they are back on the show, it was enough for fans to guess about their return. Take a look at some of the comments left by their fans and followers below.

Image courtesy: Sarah Drew's Instagram comments

Sarah Drew has worked on a long list of television shows and films. Her popular TV performances include Christmas in Vienna, Private Practice, Mad Men among many others. She had appeared in the 2014 film Moms' Night Out. Jesse has worked in TV shows such as Beyond the Break, Station 19, Little Fires Everywhere and others. Brooklyn's Finest is one of his popular films.

