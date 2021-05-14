'Grey's Anatomy': Best 'Japril' Moments From The Show That Will Melt Your Heart

Dr Jackson Avery played by Jesse Williams and Dr April Kepner played by Sarah Drew are one of the most beloved couples on Grey’s Anatomy. Jesse Williams will soon be bidding adieu to the show after 12 seasons. On May 6, Sarah Drew returned to the show to reprise her role as April Kepner one last time before Jesse William's exit from the show. Sarah made her exit in Season 14 of Grey's Anatomy. In the last Thursday episode of the show, viewers got to see that April and Jackson have patched up and they will be moving to Boston to start the Avery Foundation.

As the viewers are gearing up for the bittersweet exit of Jackson, the last episode of the show leaves the door open for “Japril” to potentially reunite as a couple. As there are hopes that the two lovers-turned-exes have a “beautiful” future in Boston ahead of them, let's take a look at the best Japril moments from the show.

Best "Japril" moments from Grey's Anatomy

When Jackson Defended April

A night before giving their board exams, April goes to a bar and drinks too much. The heavy drinking leads to April getting involved in a bar brawl, but she barely dodges it just as Jackson comes to her rescue to defend her and punches the man who tried to intimidate April. It is during this moment when April realises that she has feelings for Jackson.

When Jackson Avery and April Kepner kiss for the first time

In the same episode, April passionately kisses Jackson while expressing her gratitude for sticking up for her in the bar which finally gets April and Jackson out of the friend zone.

April's Pregnancy Scare

This was the turning point of Japril's relationship as when she tells Jackson that she thinks she is pregnant, he is ready to marry April and raise their child together. However, it turns out to be a false alarm.

When April confesses her love for Jackson

In the episode where Jackson gets hurt in an explosion while saving victims, April who was then engaged to Matthew tells Jackson that she loves him after she thought that she lost him. Listening to her confession, a confused Jackson asks her, "Aren't you getting married", to which April quickly responds with, “Unless you can give me a reason not to.”

When Jackson and April get married

One of the most heartwarming scenes of Japril is when Jackson interrupts April's wedding with Matthew and confesses his love for her in front of everybody. April reciprocates Jackson's feeling and they together runoff from the wedding ceremony.

When Jackson and April reunite

April makes a comeback in Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy and viewers get to witness the beautiful scene in which April says yes to moving to Boston giving all Japril fans a happy ending.

IMAGE: GREY'S ANATOMY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.