'Grey's Anatomy': From Lexie To Derek, All Guest Stars Who Appeared In Meredith's Dream

Grey's Anatomy is known for its various cast and characters. Over time, the show has also killed several important or fan favourite characters which shook the fans of the show. In Grey's Anatomy season 17, a few characters appeared in Meredith's dream. Take a look at which characters made a comeback for an episode in Grey's Anatomy season 17.

Characters from Grey's Anatomy who appeared in season 17

Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy is currently on a ventilator as she recently tested positive for COVID-19. The role of Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy is portrayed by Ellen Pompeo. While she is on the ventilator, the character has been getting visions in her dreams. She is getting a chance to spend time with some characters that passed away a few years ago. Characters like Mark Sloan, Lexie Grey, Derek Shepherd, George O'Malley and Andrew DeLuca were seen on Grey's beach in her dream.

In the recent episode, Grey's sister Lexie played by Chyler Leigh appeared on her beach. The two are seen sitting on the beach while having a conversation. Meredith mentioned that she liked it here at the beach. Lexie on Grey's Anatomy asked her if she was going to stay. The two had a heartwarming conversation and fans went gaga over it. Lexie and Mark Sloan's death occurred in the finale episode of season 8. They passed away in a plane crash, after which the Seattle Gracey Mercy West hospital was renamed Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Another incident that broke the hearts of millions of fans was the death of Andrew DeLuca. While Grey was on the ventilator, several past characters came to support her. However, Andrew came to her beach to say goodbye. He was stabbed while he was trying to catch a child sex trafficker. The character was portrayed by Giacomo Gianniotti. George O'Malley played by T.R. Knight also appeared on her beach. In the dream sequence, George was leaning against the railing of a lifeguard stand. The character died in the finale episode of season 5 when he saved a woman from getting hit by a bus.

Derek Shepherd played by Patrick Dempsey was Grey's love interest. The character died in 2015 in season 11. He died in a car accident and several emotional scenes were shown when he was in the hospital. He has appeared in several dream sequences of Grey apart from the one at the beach.

