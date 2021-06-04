Grey's Anatomy Season 5 Highlights: Are Izzie & George Really Dead?

The fifth season of the popular drama series Grey's Anatomy was a pivotal one for Meredith and her friends and the entire theme of the show witnessed a lot of new developments and exciting turns. Grey's Anatomy season 5 ended with two resident doctors Izzie and George fighting for their lives. Let's take a look at what happened in the season finale of Grey's Anatomy season 5.

What happens in Grey's Anatomy Season 5 finale

The finale episode titled Now or Never was an emotional two-hour-long episode with shocking and emotional twists and turns. The episode starts with Cristina Yang, Alex Karev, George O'Malley and Meredith Grey all waiting for Izzie Steven to wake up after her surgery for her cancer treatment. The episode also shows Derek Shepherd coming up with an alternative treatment plan for Izzie and also focuses on Meredith and Derek's wedding. Let's take a look at some of the episode highlights.

Izzie goes into surgery

While Derek has come up with an alternate plan to treat Izzie's brain tumour which includes removing a part of her brain which may or may not result in memory loss. While Izzie asks her fellow residents to decide for her, they decide to find more information about the treatment plan from outside sources. Meanwhile, the doctors agree to run a test on Izzie to gauge what can be the worst possible outcome. However, during the test, Izzie is unable to remember who anybody is or even how to speak. A terrified Meredith asks Izzie to not perform the surgery but Izzie decides to go for it.

George's life is in danger

Meanwhile, a man is rushed into the hospital after he was run over by a bus while trying to save a woman. While Meredith rushes to treat him he tries to trace something in her palms. Meredith hands him a pen and paper to write down but the patient has no strength to write anything down and passes out. Soon Meredith realises what the patient was trying to say and it ends up being 007 which is George's nickname from season one. This makes Meredith realise that it was George who was dragged half a block down by the bus. On realising this Meredith rushes into the surgery room with the other doctors to operate on him but he dies on the table.

Izzie loses her memory

After Izzie's surgery, Derek examines her and says that Izzie seems to have retained her memory and is in good health. He also informs her that they were able to remove the entire tumour which makes Izzie very happy. However, five minutes later Izzie again asks Derek how the surgery went which makes him realise that she has lost her short term memory. When Yang enters to check on her stats, she finds out that Izzie got her memory back as she starts venting out about Alex. As Alex rushes in to hug her, Izzie flatlines. While the doctors are trying to perform CPR on Izzie, she gets a vision of getting into the elevator with her prom dress on. The episode ends with the elevator opening with George standing inside wearing his army uniform.

IMAGE: GREYS' ANATOMY INSTAGRAM

