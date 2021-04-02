Grey's Anatomy Sees An Emotional Reunion Of Lexie And Mark; Fans Call It "pure Happiness"

Grey's Anatomy's fans are in for another emotional reunion on the show. The recent episode showed Lexie Grey's reunion with her sister Meredith. But now fans will be getting another reunion as Mark Sloan, popularly known as McSteamy to the viewers, will be shown meeting the duo on the beach.

Grey's Anatomy recap

Source: Still from the show

A few days back, it was shown that Meredith had contracted the COVID-19 virus and was unconscious in the hospital. She was shown enjoying the beach when suddenly a hand reached out to her and gave her a towel. Meredith realised that it was none other than her half-sister Lexie. The duo sat together along the shore and talked about life when Lexie asked her whether she wanted to return, to which Meredith replied that she liked it there.

Source: Still from the show

The recent promo shows Mark Sloan joining the duo on the beach. Lexie and Mark were a couple until Lexie's tragic death in season 9. Lexie from Grey's Anatomy was played by actor Chyler Leigh while Mark Sloan was played by Eric Dane.

This season also saw Meredith reunite with her late husband Dr Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), who died in a fatal car accident in season 11. She also bid farewell to Dr Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) before he died on the operating table in the show's recent midseason premiere on her beach. The beach is considered as Meredith's mental space and somewhere between the living and the dead.

How did Lexie from Grey's Anatomy die?

Lexie was killed off in the 8th season of the show. She was shown in a tragic plane crash that also left her lover Mark Sloan on life support that resulted in his death. Lexie was Meredith's half-sister and despite their rocky start, the sisters soon formed a great bond.

Fans react to Lexie and Mark's reunion

Fans were touched by the reunion as Lexie and Mark's deaths were two of the most painful deaths in the show. Fans were sad as well as thrilled to see the on-screen couple together after their tragic deaths. Here are some of the fans reaction on Twitter to the emotional reunion of Lexie, Mark and Meredith.

maybe i love this show. a lot. #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/VQ26chmgNJ — jade | greys spoilers (@cristinasoh) April 2, 2021

Mer: "I miss you guys so much"

Lexie: "That's a waste of time too"

Mer: "Why?"

Lexie: "Because we never left you" #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/CEwRcHNrXU — Baz (@bazmoaked) April 2, 2021

the last time we saw them like this they were saying their goodbye but now they never have to. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/QSJUPVlu6u — c (@harrietzane) April 2, 2021

Source: Still from the show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.