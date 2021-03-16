Grey's Anatomy Showrunner Confirms DeLuca's Appearance On Show After His Character's Death

Grey's Anatomy recently saw Deluca's death in the show. The character of Andrew DeLuca was played by actor Giacomo Gianniotti and was Meredith's current love interest. But after DeLuca's death on the show, showrunner Krista Vernoff said that DeLuca will be in Grey's Anatomy Season 17 after his death in the mid-season premiere. Get Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 7 recap here -

How did DeLuca die?

Grey's Anatomy never shies away from giving viewers unexpected moments, but current episodes have been particularly heartbreaking. The series creators decided to kill Meredith's latest love interest, Dr Andrew DeLuca, with a stab wound in the mid-season premiere of Season 17. In an exclusive interview with Deadline, showrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed that actor Giacomo Gianniotti's character Dr Andrew DeLuca will appear even after his death. In the interview, he said that he "cried harder than I have cried watching anything on our show in years". He assured fans that they will see the character again as he does appear in more episodes in the current season.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 7 Recap

The name of the 7th episode was ‘Helplessly Hoping,’ and as the episode starts, DeLuca is taken into surgery. Levi suddenly realizes that the circumstances could have been prevented. In the Operating room, Owen and Teddy act together to save DeLuca with Reza Khan’s aid. After the surgery, Teddy thanks Owen for calling her in. Teddy and Tom have a serious conversation, and she says the words that he has always wanted to hear.

At Meredith's mental beach in the oblivion between life and death, Dr Andrew DeLuca tells Meredith that he doesn’t regret going after Opal. Back in the operating room all of Andrew’s monitors start to fail together. Andrew is operated upon again. On the beach, Andrew tells Meredith that nobody saw him the way she did. Meredith replies that she would really miss him in case he left. He then runs to his mother and at the hospital, DeLuca is declared dead.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8 promo

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 8 will premiere on 8th March and the promo has some shocking events. The name of the episode is ‘It’s All Too Much.’ As shocks and tensions increase at the hospital, the doctors at Grey Sloan try to find a way forward. Maggie will be giving hospital privileges to Winston, and they will work collectively to treat a patient. Jo, Link, and Jackson will play an unusual drinking game. Take a look at the promo for season 17 episode 8 here.