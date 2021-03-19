'Grey's Anatomy' Spoilers: What To Expect In The Upcoming Season 17 Episodes

Following its midseason finale, Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 is back with its continuing episodes. The plot is getting more emotional and heavy-hearted with the COVID-19 storyline and Giacomo Gianniotti’s character Andrew DeLuca's death which was revealed on the recap for the upcoming episode titled It’s All Too Much. Grey's Anatomy season 17 could be the last season for the medical drama. Executive Producer Krista Vernoff, who also writes for the drama, told Entertainment Weekly that she wrote the scenes where Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, dreams of being on a beach and meeting her close ones. Vernoff described that writing them felt “therapeutic.” With this season possibly being the last, here are some of the things that are expected to happen after DeLuca's death

Grey's Anatomy Spoilers: Do Teddy And Owen Reunite?

Ever since Owen Hunt, played by Kevin McKidd, found out in the Happy Face episode that Teddy Altman, played by Kim Raver, cheated on him with Tom Koracick (Greg Germann), Owen and Teddy have been having a tough time. According to Disney General Entertainment Content, the upcoming episode titled In My Life will delve around Owen and Teddy’s relationship. The synopsis reads, “After a heart-wrenching loss, Teddy struggles to cope and it triggers memories of her past. When Owen brings her home, she must face some long-standing truths. Meanwhile, Amelia tries to help the situation by encouraging Owen to accept and forgive Teddy.” DeLuca’s death was definitely hurtful for both Teddy and Owen as the two tried their best to save DeLuca’s life. This partly explains the emotional trauma that Teddy will experience in the ninth episode of season 17 which will release on March 25.

Grey's Anatomy Spoilers: The Ventilator Debacle

In line with the current our real world’s scenario, the Grey’s Anatomy world is also going through the COVID-19 pandemic. In ABC’s synopsis for the tenth episode titled Breathe in this season, there is a ventilator shortage in the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. With only one left, a mother and a daughter, who are both in serious condition due to the coronavirus, fight over who gets it. The upcoming Grey's Anatomy season 17episode will also show Cormac Hayes’ sister-in-law being admitted to the hospital for a kidney stone. This episode is set to release on April 1.

Grey’s Anatomy Spoilers: April Kepner’s Comeback

Sarah Drew who plays April Kepner took to her Instagram to announce her reappearance in an upcoming episode of Grey’s Anatomy. In this post that featured her and Jesse Williams who plays Jackson Avery, she wrote, “Nbd. Not excited at all.” The last fans of the long-running medical drama saw April was in Season 14.

Image Courtesy: Disney General Entertainment Content

