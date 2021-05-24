'Grey’s Anatomy' Star Jesse Williams Bids Farewell To Hit TV Series With An Emotional Note

After being a part of the Grey’s Anatomy cast for over a decade now, actor Jesse Williams has bidden adieu to the long-running ABC medical drama television series. The latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 marked the end of his character Jackson Avery’s journey in this Shonda Rhimes-created series. A couple of days ago, the network also released a special video to bid farewell to Jackson, which was later shared by Jesse on his Instagram handle along with a heartfelt note.

Jesse Williams is "immensely proud" of his work as he exits 'Grey’s Anatomy'

The much-awaited fifteenth episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 17, titled Tradition, aired on ABC last Thursday, i.e. May 20, 2021. The latest episode of this season has also marked the exit of Jesse Williams (Dr. Jackson Avery) from the series after he joined its cast since season 6 back in 2009. Initially being roped in as a part of Grey’s Anatomy’s recurring cast, Jesse was made a series regular since the popular medical drama's seventh season, which had aired in 2010.

After ABC shared an emotional farewell video of the American actor from the series' last episode, Jesse Williams took to his Instagram handle to share the same video with fans and penned a heartwarming note to describe his experience of being a part of Grey’s Anatomy cast for more than 10 years. Jesse took the moment to not only thank the cast & crew of the television show but to also thank ardent viewers of the show for extending their unhindered support to Grey’s Anatomy. He wrote:

Grow and Go



I will forever be grateful for the boundless lessons and opportunities provided me by Shonda, the network, studio, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen, Debbie, Chandra, Jim, Kevin, Justin, Jessica, Sarah, Eric, Patrick, Sandra, Kim, Caterina, Chyler, Kelly, Camilla, Sara, Jason, Giacomo, Jake, Greg, Chris, Stefania, Richard, Anthony EVERYONE!

As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I THANK OUR INCREDIBLE FANS ALL OVER THE WORLD who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our lives and work. You are central to this story! The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I’ll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with this array of tools, allies, opportunities and dear friends.

Gratitude and love, now and forever.

