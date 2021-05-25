'Grey’s Anatomy' Star Sandra Oh's Fans Urge Netizens To 'stop Bothering' Her To Come Back

Two-time Golden Globe Award-winning actor Sandra Oh had parted ways with the popular television medical drama Grey’s Anatomy back in 2014 with the end of the series' tenth season. However, seven years into exiting the ABC show, ardent fans of Grey’s Anatomy have been badgering her into making a comeback as Dr. Cristina Yang in this Shonda Rhimes-created TV series. As a result, Sandra Oh's fans pleaded with netizens to stop pestering the Grey’s Anatomy veteran for returning to the medical drama when she has set the record straight about having no plans to make a comeback in several interviews in the past.

Sandra's fans request Grey’s Anatomy fans to stop nagging her about her comeback

After leaving ABC's Grey’s Anatomy, Sandra Oh has experienced huge success in her acting career and is currently the lead actor as well as the executive producer of BBC's Killing Eve. However, netizens don't seem to have moved on with Sandra's exit from the American series. With years and years of constant pestering despite the end of her character's arc in Grey’s Anatomy, a lot of fans of the Canadian-American actor have now expressed their wish for netizens to lay off Sandra.

One fan recently created a Reddit thread in response to the continuous demand for Sandra Oh's return to Grey's Anatomy. The user wrote, "Sandra Oh recently stated that she isn’t going to come back. She actually stated it last year(ish). I hope now fans will stop bothering her and constantly bombarding her if she will come back. I feel bad for Sandra. Imagine how annoying it’s must be for people to keep on begging her to come back when she’s clearly stated she won’t. I honestly don’t blame her." The Reddit post also read, "And tbh I think the constant nagging from fans make it worse. Sandra Oh is off doing better things that values art rather than money."

While a lot of other fans were quick to agree, one user also pointed out how the press is also to be blamed for the same. The user's comment read, "I think the press is adding to the drama by constantly asking her about her role in interviews even though it isn't even as significant as the roles she's playing now." On the other hand, one user also explained, "I figured that I just wanted Yang to make an appearance bc it’s just me not getting closure from a character’s story arc, so it’s one of those 'it’s not you, it’s me' thing." Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy Season 17 is all set to bid adieu to the small screen on June 3, 2021, and return soon with its highly-anticipated eighteenth season.

IMAGE: SANDRA OH'S INSTAGRAM

