'Grey's Anatomy' To Bid Farewell To Major Character In Upcoming Episode; Read

Grey’s Anatomy has become one of the most popular American television series in the past few years. During the course of its long run on television, the show has introduced several characters who have been given centre stage. However, the audience has also witnessed a consistent turnover of these main characters over the years. It has been recently revealed that the show is set to bid farewell to yet another major character in the show. Following is the character that will be leaving the show and their response acknowledging the exit.

Which character is leaving Grey’s Anatomy?

Greg Germann, who plays the role of Dr. Thomas Koracick, is set to bid farewell to the show, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The actor has portrayed the role for four seasons of this series and enjoyed wide popularity among its viewers. Germann made his first appearance on the show in the 14th season, which initially showed his character in a recurring role, but was eventually transitioned into a main one from the 16th season. The actor said that it has been a “privilege” to have worked “with all the incredibly talented people” in the show. He also thanked the fans and called it “a shared experience”.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff also shared a few words on his exit, calling him a “comic genius” who kept the fans of the show entertained. She also added that while the show would be missing him “terribly”, they intend to bring back the character in the future. However, not much has been known about the said return. Along with Greg Germann, the series will also see the departure of Jesse Williams, who has played the main role of Jackson Avery for several seasons of the show.

Both the mentioned characters have been written off the show and will be last seen in Thursday’s episode. Some of the other known shows that Greg has starred in include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Friends from College, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, NCIS, Hawaii Five-0 and many more. He has also briefly worked as a theatre artist, having starred in various Broadway shows to date.

IMAGE: GREG GERMANN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.