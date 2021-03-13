'Grey's Anatomy' Writer Krista Vernoff Confirms Sarah Drew's Return In Season 17

Grey's Anatomy writer Krista Vernoff may have confirmed the return of Sarah Drew in the show. The writer shared a report about Drew reprising her role as Dr April Kepner on Grey's Anatomy. In a recent interview, Grey's Anatomy cast member Giacomo Gianniotti too hinted towards the return of many characters in the show. Take a look at her tweet below.

Sarah Drew too confirmed the news by sharing a snip of Deadline's report to her Instagram account. In her caption, Drew added several hearts and grinning emojis expressing her excitement for her return to the show. According to the report, Sarah Drew would make a guest appearance in Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy.

Grey's Anatomy cast: Sarah Drew confirms news of the return

On the show, Sarah Drew played the role of Dr April Kepner. She appeared in season 6 as a resident at the hospital, Mercy West soon after it was merged with the Seattle Grace Hospital in 2009. In Grey Anatomy's web series Seattle Grace: Message of Hope in 2010, Sarah Drew featured as her character. Drew left the show in 2018 along with Jessica Capshaw. In season 14, Kepner got into an accident and almost died, but she was saved by the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Soon after that the character then exited from the show after quitting her job as a surgeon and marrying the Parademic Matthew, played by Justin Bruening.

Sarah Drew has worked in Castle, Mad Men, Glee and many other shows before she joined Grey's Anatomy. After her exit from the ABC series, she played the role of Nora in Supernatural. She also appeared in Miami Medical as Emily in the episode What Lies Beneath. In 2018, she was seen in the Christmas movie Christmas Pen Pals as Hannah Morris and in 2020 she played Jess Waters in Hallmark's Christmas in Vienna.

Other characters who were cut-off from Grey's Anatomy cast

Season 1's beloved residents of Seattle Grace included Dr Prestin Burke who was cut-off from the show in Season 10. His exit from the show was shown as he left Dr Cristina, played by Sarah Oh, on the altar on the day of their wedding. Another original character who joined Meredith Grey as the intern at Seattle Grace was T. R. Knight. He played the role of Dr George O' Malley. The character was a trauma surgeon on the show. His character died when he got into a car accident.