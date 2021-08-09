Grey's Anatomy's Hilarie Burton Morgan Reminisces Markie Post As Latter Passes Away At 70

As the popular American actor, Markie Post recently passed away due to cancer at the age of 70, actor Hilarie Burton revealed how ‘devastated’ was not a strong enough word to describe her feelings. She even recalled some of the fond memories she lived with the late actor, Markie Post, and revealed how ‘kind’ she was.



Hearts Afire fame Markie Post passes away, Hilarie Burton recalls good times with her

Grey's Anatomy fame, Hilarie Burton Morgan recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of blissful memories captured on camera with the late actor, Markie Post. In the caption, she wrote a heartwarming note stating how knowing Markie Post was falling head over heels in love with her. She further revealed how she got a call the other day informing her about the actor’s demise and recalled how they spent a magical summer together making a movie in Louisiana in 2013. Adding to it, she further recalled, “@tylerhilton and I reunited for the first time since OTH, and Markie was cast as my mother. When Tyler’s girlfriend came to stay with us during the shoot (Megan) he confessed to us that she was “the one” and Markie and I had so much fun getting to know this pretty blonde girl. Our little gang went everywhere together. Markie bought us all harmonica necklaces and we’d break out into Old Susanna at a moments notice. Markie came to my apartment and read books to my son and nurtured me as a young mother.”.

Stating about how good she was at loving people, Grey's Anatomy actor stated, ”It came so easy to her. The way she talked about her husband and daughters….I wanted to be loved like that. I wanted to LOVE like that. I’m not being eloquent because I am deeply sad. But I have scores of letters from this magical woman where she calls me things like “my darling girl”. She was gentle with me, and made me feel safe and seen. Especially in an industry where being a girl was sometimes a danger. I could put my guard down with her. She was the perfect mix of lady and dame, a master of domestic arts…but also quick to call someone on their shit.".

While reminiscing how they became TV sisters, she added, “She was the kind of person whom everyone considered their dear friend, cause I don’t think she knew how to be anything less than that. But to her husband Michael and daughters Kate and Daisy….thank you for sharing her with us. Loving her has been a joy.”.

Numerous artists from the industry dropped in condolence messages for the late actor, Markie Post and cherished how she had a beautiful soul. Even many of the fans mourned the loss of the actor and dropped in heartfelt messages in the comments. Take a look at some of them-

