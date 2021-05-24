Grey’s Anatomy's Jesse Williams Opens Up On Spin-off Rumours And Possibilities

Jesse Williams, who played Jackson Avery on Grey’s Anatomy, has revealed that he would like a spin-off based on his story. The famous medical drama first aired in 2005 and rapidly gained a devoted following. The show follows the lives of surgeons as they work their way through a demanding and sometimes ruthless medical field. Many of the main characters fall in or out of love and touch all along the journey, creating an intense minefield rife with drama. The large group of characters has changed over time, with many well-known actors appearing and disappearing from the screen. Williams' character, Jackson Avery, first appeared on the series in 2010 and stayed until last week's instalment of Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 ends on a cliffhanger for Jackson and April

Speaking to TVLine, Jesse Williams opened up to the possibility of a spin-off and revealed what he thought about it. He said he was not entirely sure as to what was going to happen next. There was a part of him, much like Jackson, who wanted to head out and explore the other opportunities life had for him. That being said, he was extremely proud of his time and his part on the show. He said he understood why fans would want that and the prospect was really interesting as well. He said he saw the potential in a spin-off and how that would be different than anything that was ever represented in regards to the medical community. He revealed that while there was no conversation about a spin-off, it was not something he would begrudge, especially with his Grey’s Anatomy cast. It was all up in the air at the present.

The bond between Jackson and April was often lauded by audiences during Williams' tenure on Grey’s Anatomy. They were one of the most famous couples on the show for several seasons. When Drew was killed off the show in 2017, fans slammed the decision as hasty and pointless. Jackson failed to sustain serious relationships with his multiple romantic interests over the next few seasons. Many viewers rejoiced at April's comeback in the season finale, despite the fact that the show did not reveal their fate. This mystery has only fueled speculation about a new Shonda Rhimes series.

IMAGE: JESSE WILLIAMS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.