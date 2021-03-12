Grey's Anatomy's Midseason Premiere Has A Major Character Death, Here's How Fans Reacted

Popular American drama Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode 7 had some shocking twists and a major character from the series died on the show. The ABC drama, which premiered in 2005 has an IMDb rating of 7.6 and is currently on its 17th season. The fictional series focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendings as they develop into seasoned doctors while balancing personal and professional relationships. Here is everything you need to know about who died in Grey's Anatomy's latest episode.

Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode 7 summary

According to a report by Catermatt, the latest episode of the series titled Helplessly Hoping was quite a tearjerker for the ardent fans and followers of the show. Thursday's midseason premiere episode continued the story of Station 19, which showed Andrew DeLuca being attacked and later in the hospital battling for his life. The episode of Station 19, which directly preceded the latest outing of Grey’s, saw Andrew follow a suspected human trafficker, which ended with him being stabbed. Grey’s then tracked Andrew’s fellow doctors’ attempt to save his life, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Giacomo Gianniotti, who portrayed the character of Dr. Andrew DeLuca was given a heroic send-off from the series as he helped bring down the sex traffickers from the fall finale. In the process, he got stabbed by one of the main villain's companions, which lead to injuries in his vital organs and eventually death. The episode also shows Owen and Richard arguing over who will help him out with DeLuca's surgery and even though Richard wants in, Owen tries to get Teddy. Richard watches from above while Andrew's sister Carina prays in the chapel, sharing stories about how her mother always described Carina and DeLuca as two halves of one whole.

While the episode does give some hope to the audience halfway when Owen and Teddy claim that Andrew would make it, it is later revealed by Khan that Andrew had passed away. This development hasn't gone down well with the fans of the show as DeLuca was one of the most loved characters. Here is how people reacted to his death in the show.

THEY KILLED OFF DELUCA?ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ I am SICKðŸ¥º. I really loved him. Wow. Y’all— I don’t even know what to say! #GreysAnatomy — nich. (@Briellaaaaa_) March 12, 2021

Anyone else still feel like last night episode was a dream cause I’m still in shock #GreysAnatomy #GreysxStation19 @EllenPompeo — mary (@maryp2083) March 12, 2021

So I had a bad dream last night, right? Deluca is still alive, right? ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ #GreysAnatomy — Amanda Marie ðŸ’œ (@amanda_mariex3) March 12, 2021

never thought I'm going to be sad because Andrew deluca died damn you grey's anatomy, damn you. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/pxalWzplM4 — it's the end of an era (@remanencex) March 12, 2021

THIS EPISODE IS SAD AS HELL. OMG. #GreysAnatomy — bobbie hill. âœ¨ (@ABaldTenderoni) March 12, 2021

