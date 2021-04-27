'Grey's Anatomy's' Patrick Dempsey Hails Comeback As Derek Shepherd As 'beautiful Ending'

Grey’s Anatomy’s McDreamy aka Patrick Dempsey’s return in the medical drama show created a massive buzz online. Dempsey character Derek died in a car accident back in season 11. However, recently, the star made his comeback again for an imaginary sequence which left fans gushing about Derek and Meredith’s iconic love story. Now, in a recent interview with Variety, Patrik Demsey explained that he couldn’t be more pleased with how his character journey has come to an end on Grey's Anatomy with the recent sequence.

'A beautiful way to close...'

During the interaction, Dempsey said that he thinks it was a beautiful way to close it for him. He explained that the intention of his return was to give audiences hope as Meredith and McDreamy’s romantic tale is nothing less than ‘iconic’. He added that many people have lost their close ones due to COVID, and hence the makers thought that it would be good to have angels hovering around taking care of those in need to send a positive message out in such a bleak world that everyone’s living in.

For him, it was a beautiful ending to this story and he expressed that he is grateful that his fans loved it too. The emotions of the last scene were felt by every member of the crew as Dempsey revealed that everyone began hugging and crying after the shoot wrapped up. When asked if fans will see him in more such imaginary sequences, the actor enunciated that he is unsure if this was really the conclusion of Derek’s time in Grey’s Anatomy. Depending on the requirement of the plot, he may end up getting an opportunity to play the role once again.

Patrick Dempsey continued to speak about how his reunion with Ellen Pompeo came to be. The star added that it really became necessary for the makers to get the message out about wearing masks and taking care of each other amidst the pandemic. When the question arose what can they do to make an impact, the writers came up with creating more awareness about the scarce situation via Grey Anatomy’s plot. In the end, according to Dempsey, it turned out to be a positive action that reverberated into more positive action.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Grey's Anatomy)