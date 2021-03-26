'Grey's Anatomy's' Recent Promo Showcases The Return Of One Of The Popular Characters

Grey's Anatomy is one of the longest-running TV series which has seen major changes in the cast during its run. In the upcoming promo of the show, it is seen that Chyler Leigh's character, which is Meredith's half-sister Lexie, returns to the show. Read more about Chyler Leigh in Grey's Anatomy.

Chyler Leigh to Return to Grey's Anatomy

Source: Stills from the show

Grey's Anatomy is all set to have an emotional sibling reunion as Chyler Leigh's character Lexie returns to the show. In the recent episode of Grey's Anatomy that was aired on 25th March, it was shown that Meredith, played by Ellen Pompeo, was unconscious and on a ventilator due to the complications of the Covid-19 virus that she is affected with.

Source: Stills from the show

In the promo for the upcoming episode, it is shown that Meredith is on her mental beach where she is seen happily splashing in water when suddenly someone hands a towel and she takes it, she realises that it's not just a stranger doing a kind deed, but Lexie, her late half-sister. Meredith gets almost astonished at the sight of her late sister. The two sit side by side peering out into the calm waters, Meredith admits to Lexie that she likes it here indicating that she has no real desire to leave. And it's Lexie who asks the age-old question "Are you going to stay?" that usually Meredith asks.

Source: Stills from the show

Chyler Leigh's return to Grey's Anatomy universe comes nine seasons after her character Lexie Grey was tragically killed as a consequence of the plane crash in the dramatic season 8 finale. Lexie first joined the medical drama as a guest star in the final episodes of season 3, but soon became a series regular from seasons 4 through 8. Though Lexie's relationship with Meredith was sour at the beginning, the duo soon became close and developed a strong sisterly connection even amidst their differing views on their father.

Most recently, Grey's Anatomy killed off the beloved character of Dr Andrew DeLuca played by Giacomo Gianniotti. Dr DeLuca was Meredith's current love interest until he was killed off.

Watch Grey's Anatomy's Season 17, Episode 10 promo here:

Source: Stills from the show