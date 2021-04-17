Grey's Anatomy's Sarah Drew To Return As Dr April Kepner On The Hit Medical Drama In May

On April 16, 2021, actor Sarah Drew took to her official Twitter handle and teased her comeback as Dr April Kepner in Grey's Anatomy. The actor shared a picture unveiling the first look of her character in the long-running ABC’s medical drama. The picture, apparently, is the first look from her guest appearance in the hit series. Sharing the update with her fans and followers, she revealed that Dr April Kepner will be returning on May 6, 2021, on ABC.

Sarah Drew drops the first look of April on Grey's Anatomy

We have a date! April is back on @GreysABC Thursday, May 6 at 9|8c on ABC! â˜ºï¸â˜ºï¸â˜ºï¸ pic.twitter.com/1JEa7iCRnD — Sarah Drew (@sarahdrew) April 16, 2021

In the picture, Sarah can be seen in her Dr April’s avatar as she engages in a conversation with her ex-hubby, Jackson (played by Jesse Williams). She can be seen sporting a white shirt with red and navy-blue strips. She has added a light grey hoodie to complete her look. Her brown hair is styled in loose waves and she has kept them open. The actor went for minimal makeup and wore a light pink matte lipstick.

As soon as Sarah Drew on Grey's Anatomy season 17 first look hit the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments, while several of them expressed their excitement. A fan asked if they get their ‘japril’ endgame and further dropped a short video from the series. Another user dropped another video and wrote that she is ‘so excited besties’. A netizen asked ‘Japril endgame again’ and added that she ‘doesn’t want to see her again for nothing and then let her go again’ with a crying face emoticon. Another netizen wrote that there is ‘no endgame as April is married to Matthew!’.

Sarah left the show in the year 2018 after a nine-year run, with the cast member, Jessica Capshaw (Arizona). In the last episode, April and her boyfriend, Matthew were seen getting married, after which she resigned from the hospital. She later provided medical care for Seattle’s homeless. Several actors will be returning to the long-running medical drama this season via beach dream sequences. A few of them are Patrick Dempsey as Derek McDreamy Shepheard, TR Knight as George O Malley, Eric Dane as Mark Sloan and Chyler Leigh as Lexie Grey.