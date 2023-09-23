Griselda Teaser: Sofia Vergara Becomes Fierce Godmother Of Drug Cartel

The makers of Griselda starring Sofia Vergara as the main lead have unveiled the official teaser of the web series. The actress will be seen playing the role of an infamous Colombian drug trafficker named Griselda Blanco in the show. Griselda was widely known as the Godmother.

Griselda is inspired by the life of Griselda Blanco, who created a profitable drug cartel business.

The series will release on Netflix on January 25.

Sofia Vergara turns into a cartel boss in Griselda

The teaser featured Griselda Blanco (Sofia Vergara) emanating boss vibes and addressing a room full of drug lords. She was further heard telling a man who dared to interrupt her, "I heard that you liked my product. We can make a lot of money together." The logline of the series reads: "Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Colombian Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as the Godmother."

Sofia Vergara had to push her limits for Griselda

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Eric Newman, creator and executive producer of the series, talked about the challenges faced by Sofia Vergara while shooting for the film. "This was a chance to reinvent herself and step out of her comfort zone, which was very brave of her," he said. He also explained that Sofia "knew she had to dive in completely into this role and feel insecure and afraid, but she knew that all she had was her work, that she had to push herself to the limit."