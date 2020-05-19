'Paatal Lok' Actor Gul Panag Shares How She Manages To Stay Fit Amid Lockdown

Gul Panag, who was last seen in Paatal Lok, has been staying at home amid the lockdown. She has been keeping her fans updated with her life even during the lockdown. On Monday, the actor shared her secret of remaining fit despite managing a home, baby. Read on to know more details about it.

In the post shared by Gul, she gave a detailed description of her workout routine. She explained how she aims to work out every day even if it is a short work out session. The actor also explained that she is not rigid about when and where is she working out and focuses more on sweating it out.

Gul Panag further mentioned in her post that she exercises to maintain her 'sanity and not for vanity'. The actor explained that working out helps her cope up with all the other things during the lockdown and said that she is able to cope up with things much better now than at the beginning of the lockdown. She gave a full description of her workout routine.

Here is Gul Panag's fitness routine

The actor does 100 surya namaskars.

The next day, she does HIIT for upper body using bodyweight only.

Then she follows it with HIIT for lower body. Plyometrics are a big part of her HIIT.

She also tries and does 100 floors ( 11 story building 9 times + 1 floor) once a week.

The actor said that she basically repeats this routine every 4 days.

Gul Panag credited her husband for keeping her motivated enough to stay fit during the lockdown. She shared how she and her partner are workout buddies and motivate each other on days when either does not feel like working out. She further said that her husband has a completely different workout routine.

Gul Panag has been encouraging her fans to get some exercise since the lockdown. The actor's feed is the perfect motivation to stay fit during the lockdown. Check out some of her workout posts below.

On the work front, Gul Panag was recently seen in Amazon Prime Videos' Paatal Lok. The series is garnering appreciation from fans and critics alike and Gul Panag was also praised for her acting skills.

