'Gulabo Sitabo' Producers Release A New Song Titled 'Kanjoos'; Watch Video Here

Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime on June 12, 2020, and the film has been loved by fans of Big B and Ayushmann. Now Amazon has released a new song from the film which is titled Kanjoos. This song captures the beauty of Lucknow. Read here to know more about the song here.

Amazon Prime Video releases a new song from Gulabo Sitabo

Amazon Prime Video took to its YouTube and shared a video song titled Kanjoos. This song is composed by Shantanu Moitra, written by Puneet Sharma, and sung by Mika Singh. This latest song from the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is full of energy and will make the listeners groove to the tunes of it. Take a look at the video of the song here.

About the film Gulabo Sitabo

The story of this film revolves around a 78-year-old man named Mirza who is completely in love with Fatima Mahal. It is a place in the heart of Lucknow where he and his wife live along with some tenants. Mirza is too attached to the property and wants to inherit it. Baankey Rastogi (Ayushmann) is one of the tenants and lives in the same place with his family of three sisters and mother for a long time. He wants to avoid to pay the rent as much as he can.

One morning, Baankey accidentally breaks a wall of the mansion, which leads to a rift between him and Mirza which leads both of them to the police station. But there an archaeological division officer, played by Vijay Raaz, eavesdrops on their conversation and learns about the ancient house. He then starts to work on making it a heritage site. But by then Mirza gets a lawyer and tries to transfer the ownership of the house to his name. This starts a battle between Mirza and the tenants, led by Baankey, leading to a hilariously unexpected ending.

The film Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Gulabo Sitabo is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and regions. It was reported that the film premiered with approximately 16 language subtitles. A few languages in which the film is available to stream are Arabic, Russian, Polish, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Indonesian, Malay, Korean, Greek, Hebrew, Turkish along with English.

