'Gullak Season 3' Twitter Review: Netizens Call Show 'relatable And Endearing'

After entertaining fans with their two seasons, the makers of Gullak are back with its third season. The show revolves around a middle-class Mishra family, which consists of Satosh and Shanti Mishra and their two sons - Annu and Aman. The Mishras savour the many flavours of a small-town life which adds to the humorous, witty and ladleful plot of the show.

The show stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar in the lead roles. It has been created by Shreyansh Pandey under The Viral Fever banner. The third season of the show hit the OTT giant SonyLiv on April 7, 2022. As the show is streaming on the OTT platform, here is how viewers are reacting to it.

Gullak S3 Twitter review

Gullak series is surely one of the shows to which a majority of its viewers can relate. The show features a beautiful story of a middle-class family and has conversations to which fans can easily relate. Soon after the show premiered on the OTT app, Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from viewers. One of the most common words found in the reviews is "relatable," as fans see their own families in the show.

Taking to Twitter, a viewer wrote, "Don’t call yourself an average middle class Indian if you haven’t related to each and every episode of this amazing series. Season 3 - you guys did it again!" "From a person who lives in a family jo agar ghar mei ac chale to saare gharwaale ek hi room mei sote hai. You guys won our hearts from the very first scene," the user added. "Gullak It resembles the daily life of every family..So real and touching..You did great job team Gullak 3 ..More success to you!," wrote another user.

Don’t call yourself an average middle class Indian if you haven’t related to each and every episode of this amazing series.#Gullak @SonyLIV

Season 3 - you guys did it again! — Baby Doctor (@PaedsLife) April 6, 2022

#Gullak It is so resemble to daily life of every family..So real and touching..You did great job team Gullak 3 ..More success to you ! — Shishir Khandare (@shishirkhandare) April 6, 2022

Loved #GullakS3 like always. Such endearing characters and remarkable performances. 10/10 — BullishBear 🐗 (@BullsBearsPig) April 6, 2022

A viewer wrote, "Gullak S3 exceeded expectations.@TheViralFever, you guys rock. Nothing can be more relatable than #MishraParivaar. Satosh Mishra, Shanti, Annu and Aman make it the quintessential Indian middle-class family. #BittuKiMummy is just the cherry on the icing." A fan quipped how the show brought tears to his eyes and wrote, "Jab tak aasu na aaye, #Gullak ka season thodi complete hota hai! The only series, which gets better with every season."

Jab tak aasu na aaye, #Gullak ka season thodi complete hota hai! 🥺



The only series, which gets better with every season 😍



Ekdam dil ke pass hai yeh series 💕

Loved it.. A must watch #GullakS3 @TheViralFever the best content forever !#NayeHisseNayeKisse#GullakOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/tI3I5uH4sB — Kumar Avijeet (@KingAvijeet) April 6, 2022

Image: Instagram/@theviralfever