Guns & Gulaabs Directors Raj & DK Talk About 'cartoonish' Action Scenes In The Show

Guns & Gulaabs starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav premiered on OTT on August 18. The show is created by director duo Raj and DK, who recently opened up about their idea behind making "violent content". The duo also extensively spoke about the action sequences in the show.

Guns & Gulaabs is set in the fictional town of Gulaabgunj where opium trade is the livelihood of many.

The dark comedy series received a positive response for its unique storyline.

Filmmakers Raj & DK talked about the action scenes in the series and the idea behind it.

Guns & Gulaabs action is 'cartoonish'

With Guns & Gulaabs, Raj and DK have brought back 80s Bollywood charm. In a recent interview with Film Companion, the filmmaker duo talked about the idea behind the action scenes in series. They said, "In this show, what we tried to do with our humour, is to be a little morbid. And the violence - action scenes - we wanted to treat it in a more 'cartoonish' way, but with a realistic sense."

(Guns & Gulaabs makers wanted to make the action scenes cartoonish | Image: Instagram)

The directors further added, " It was realism meeting cartoon in a way. In the way, a character falls with the spanner, the way slashes are done - a lot of these things are quite asterisks." They also asserted the importance of effective writing in making both violence work and humour.

All you need to know about Guns and Gulaabs

Guns & Gulaabs is set in the fictional town of Gulaabganj where people deal with opium. The 7-part series revolves around the lives of a lovesick mechanic, played by Rajkummar Rao, a crooked police officer, essayed by Dulquer Salmaan and an heir to a drug lord, portrayed by Adarsh Gourav. Gulshan Devaiah, Vipin Sharma and Satish Kaushik (posthumously) also feature in it.