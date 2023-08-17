Guns And Gulaabs Similar To Gangs Of Wasseypur? Rajkummar Rao Reacts To Comparisons

The trailer for Guns & Gulaabs was released recently. The upcoming series features Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. As soon as the trailer dropped, viewers quickly compared it to a cult classic film of Bollywood and now Rajkummar has given his two cents on the same.

3 things you need to know

The name of the series is inspired by the American band Guns N' Roses.

It has been directed by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame.

The streaming date is August 18, 2023.

Rajkummar Rao starrer Guns and Gulaabs compared to this film

Set in the ‘90s, Guns & Gulaabs has been marketed as a black comedy series in the crime thriller genre. The story is set in the town of Gulaabgunj, which is controlled by a powerful cartel. A deal involving opium ensnares a metropolitan police officer and an infatuated mechanic in its tumultuous grip.

(A stil from the web series Guns & Gulaabs | Image: Netflix)



When the trailer was released, many thought it had a striking resemblance with the film series, Gangs of Wasseypur. Addressing the same, Rao told DNA that the credit for this goes to the directors, Raj & DK, who handled the series with “utmost perfection.”

To note, the actor has already worked with them. In the 2018 film Stree, the duo was attached as a producer and Rao played one of the lead characters. Coming from that experience, Rao told the publication that he knew they can make a “massy entertainer” and can handle such subjects with attention.



He, however, added that Guns & Gulaabs is pretty different from the Manoj Bajpayee starrer Gangs of Wasseypur. Rao pointed out that while it’s a film based on two rival gangs. The only common thread between these two projects probably is that both of them are set up in small towns of India. “The world and music are also extremely different. Gangs of Wasseypur is right up there, and this show will also be right up there,” he concluded.