Gurmeet Chaudhary Shares Trailer Of His Upcoming Horror Film 'The Wife'

Actor Gurmeet Chaudhary will next be seen in the upcoming horror film The Wife on Zee5. He took to Instagram to share the trailer of his upcoming film which will release on March 19. He wrote in the caption of his post, "Flat 904, Goregaon East is the one they warned you about. #ScreamingSoon #TheWife Premieres 19th March on @ZEE5Premium". Take a look at the official trailer here.

The Wife trailer review

The Wife is a Zee5 original horror film that stars Gurmeet Choudhary and debutante Sayani Datta as a married couple. The plot of The Wife is about a married couple who move into a new apartment in Goregaon East, Mumbai, to settle into their new lives. Soon after they move in, their idyllic life is threatened by a malevolent spirit. The supernatural presence threatens their relationship as they realise they must learn to stick together not only to save their marriage but their lives. The film is written and directed by debutante Sarmad Khan.

The trailer features several shots in the couple's new home, where it first shows, the hallways, then the bedrooms. The sound of a clock ticking is amplified, as a baby's cackling is heard in the background. A chime starts tinkling, a tap starts dripping, and suddenly, a jarring noise of an overhead lightbulb creates a startling suspenseful atmosphere. The next scene spans to the bedroom window, as the trailer cuts to the different unsettling ambient sounds of the room, possibly triggered a malevolent spirit present in the apartment. The last shot shows a picture frame with Gurmeet's and Sayni's photo as it slowly starts cracking. An ominous voice is heard singing in the background as the title card appears.

More about The Wife release

Gurmeet Chaudhary said that The Wife is his first film as a solo lead, where he will be seen in a completely different avatar. He added that the script is "fresh" and is a perfect amalgamation of spine-chilling horror, action, romance and drama. Director Sarmad Khan also added saying that the audiences will appreciate the film due to its unconventional storyline. While most horror stories are predictable, he promises that this film will be an unpredictable experience. Actor Sayani Datta who makes her acting debut said she is excited to be part of a horror film. She added the experience of being part of a horror film is "very much fulfilling".

