Gurmeet Choudhary And Sayani Datta's 'The Wife' Trailer Out; Fans Say 'looks Very Scary'

Gurmeet Choudhary and newcomer Sayani Datta's upcoming horror flick The Wife is slated to release on March 19 on OTT platform Zee 5. Zee 5 premium recently took to their social media page to release the first trailer of the horror flick and going by its trailer, the movie looks to be super scary.

The Wife Trailer released by Zee5

The Wife Trailer shows Gurmeet and Sayani a married couple shifting into a new apartment. This is soon followed by the wife experiencing and feeling unusual paranormal activities around her. When she shares this with Gurmeet he does not pay much attention to her claims. The rising incidents seem to cause a dent in the couple's relationship with them constantly fighting and arguing about the occurrences.

The wife hires a ghost hunter to help her with the spirits that she feels have taken over her house. The trailer also showcases some spine chilling scenes like the door closing on its own, a shadow passing by but there is nobody in the hall, bats flying, the constant feeling of someone watching you over the shoulder and many some instances. The background score of the movie elevates the already scary trailer. Check out the trailer of the movie right below:

Netizens react to The Wife trailer

Netizens were thrilled to get a glimpse of the movie's story and were quick to comment on the trailer. Gurmeet's fans were hyped up to see their favourite star come back on screen as a lead actor and could not stop from sharing their excitement to see him in the movie. Many users found the trailer to be scary and wrote down their views and reactions in the comment section. Read some of the comments below:

The Wife Plot

The plot of the movie focuses on the premise of a married couple who, soon after moving into their new apartment, suspect the presence of a vengeful spirit. As their relationship crumbles, they realise they must stick together to not only save their marriage but also their lives. The movie marks to be the debut movie of Gurmeet Choudhary in which he is headlining the film along with newcomer Sayani Datta. The horror flick is directed by Sarmad Khan and will be exclusively available on the Zee5 app.

