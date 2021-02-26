Gurmeet Choudhary Shares Second Poster Of 'The Wife'; Says, 'not What I Signed Up For'

Gurmeet Choudhary is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Zee 5 movie The Wife opposite Sayani Dutta. The actor took to his Instagram account and shared another motion poster from the movie on his feed on Friday, February 26, 2021. Read along to take a look at the picture and also what Gurmeet has to say about saying "I Do".

Gurmeet Choudhary shares motion poster of his movie The Wife

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has a number of projects lined up for him and one of them is his OTT film The Wife, which will stream on Zee5. The actor took to his Instagram account and shared another motion poster of the upcoming film which featured him and Sayani Dutta sitting on a stool in front of a mirror, and suddenly another image of Sayani’s character appears in the mirror. The movie is written and directed by Sarmad Khan, who will be making his debut here.

In the caption, Gurmeet wrote, “This is not what I signed up for when I said, "I do". Watch Sayani and me in #TheWife. Premieres 19th March on @ZEE5Premium” followed by which he tagged his co-star and the team of the film. The post has over 3.8k likes since Gurmeet shared it on the social media platform. Fans have commented under the poster with excitement as they wait to see Gurmeet back on screen.

The film will see Gurmeet and Sayani play a married couple, who move into a house and realise that things around them are not okay. They understand that there is some supernatural presence in the house, which also ends up causing differences between the two. The couple then makes sure that they stick to each other, to save their lives as well as their marriage.

Talking about the film, Gurmeet said, “a perfect amalgamation of spine-chilling horror, action, romance, drama". He further said, "This is my first solo lead and you'll get to see me in a whole new and different avatar in this film. I am happy to be associated with Zee Team and extremely excited for the film to launch for our audience to see for themselves that it's one of a kind”. The movie’s first poster was released on February 17, 2021. Its tagline says, “Till Death Do Us Part”.

