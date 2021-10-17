Gwendoline Christie's First Look As Lucifer, Ruler Of Hell From 'The Sandman' Unveiled

The first look of Game Of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie from The Sandman was unveiled during The DC FanDome that took place on Saturday. The Sandman is based on the comic book of the same name written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics. Christie will be playing the role of Lucifer, the ruler of Hell. The series was developed by Allan Heinberg for the streaming service Netflix.

Gwendoline Christie first look from The Sandman

During the virtual fan event that took place on Saturday, the audience got a glimpse at the Game of Thrones alum as Lucifer, the ruler of Hell. The first look of the upcoming action flick sees Christie donning dark attire with short blonde hair and a pair of ominous-looking wings. Based on the popular comic book series created by Neil Gaiman, the series is described as a 'rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven.' The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he tries to fix all the cosmic and human mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.

More about The Sandman

The series stars Tom Sturridge in the lead role as Dream, with Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar in supporting roles. In the comics, the main character of The Sandman is Dream, also known as Morpheus, who is one of the seven Endless. The other Endless are Destiny, Death, Desire, Despair, Delirium (formerly Delight), and Destruction. The original series ran for 75 issues from January 1989 to March 1996. Allan Heinberg serves as executive producer and showrunner. David S Goyer serves as executive producer and Goyer and Heinberg are also co-writers on the project.

Meanwhile, Gwendoline Christie is best known for portraying Brienne of Tarth in the HBO fantasy-drama series Game of Thrones, and the First Order stormtrooper Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. She received a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 for GoT.

