Ha Seok Jin, Go Won Hee, Im Hyeon Joo To Team Up For New K-drama 'Jobless Three Meals'

South Korean actors- Ha Seok Jin, Go Won Hee, and Im Hyeon Joo will be sharing the screen together in the upcoming drama titled Jobless Three Meals, reported Soompi.

The K-drama is based on a serialized webtoon of the same title about an unemployed man named Kim Jae Ho and his three meals, which he can still eat well even after a breakup. Scroll down to read more.

Ha Seok Jin, Go Won Hee, Im Hyeon Joo to come together for new K-drama

In the upcoming K-drama, Ha Seok Jin will be seen playing the involuntarily unemployed Kim Jae Ho, who has been looking for a job for over two years now post his five years of studying for civil service exams. Jae Ho has graduated with a degree in Korean language and literature. Sticking to his mother's advice, Jae Ho always consumes three meals a day since his early days. In the K-drama, as his period of unemployment grows longer, his financial difficulties, stress, and sense of inferiority reach their peak, and he breaks up with his recently employed girlfriend.

Go Won Hee will be essaying the role of the voluntarily jobless Yeo Eun Ho, who proclaims that eating is the only thing that will last in this age of low interest rates. Having almost died from overworking day and night at an advertisement company, Eun Ho will be seen as someone who left work and has been unemployed for three months now. The aftermath shows her resolving a life in which she treats herself like a VIP by only thinking about eating deliciously each day.



Im Hyeon Joo will be seen as Seo Soo Jung, who has worked at a major correspondence company for two years and has succeeded in getting her dream job. However, Soo Jung is still a rookie in society who struggles with an overload of work and tough office life. She is tired of her boyfriend Kim Jae Ho’s inattentiveness, and finally, she decides to break up with him for her own sake. Jobless Three Meals will be premiering in the second half of this year.

According to Soompi, the script reading for the K-drama took place on September 30. Along with the three leads, Go Woo Jin, who will play Seo Soo Jung’s company junior Kang Seo Joon, and Lee Sang Jin, who will play Kim Jae Ho’s friend Kim Jung Hyun, also attended the script reading.

